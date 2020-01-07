RED LODGE— Les Dimich of Red Lodge passed away on Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of 68, with his family at his side. He was born in Billings on Sept. 7, 1951, to George and Pauline Dimich.
Les graduated from Red Lodge High School in 1970. He earned an associate’s degree in Agriculture Diesel repair at the Vocational Center in Helena, Montana. Les returned to Red Lodge and opened his own NAPA Store in 1989.
He was preceded in death by his father George Dimich, mother Polly (Dimich) Jarvi, stepfather Emil Jarvi, nephew Sandor Szabo and brother in law Terry Wells.
Survivors include his wife Diane Dimich, daughter Hannah Dimich, son and daughter in law Andrew and Brittney Dimich. Siblings Georgia Wells, Dennis Dimich, Debbie (Chuck) Trevisan, Dan (Nancy) Dimich, Cathy (Tim) Monahan, Donna (Bob) Kent, Diana (Leon) Baranko, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Les’s Life will be held at the Red Lodge High School Gym on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County (PO Box 11 Red Lodge, Montana 59068)
