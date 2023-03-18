On March 15, Leslie C. Campbell left this life and by the grace of our heavenly Father, and Christ Jesus is now in heaven with his beloved wife, Mary, and the rest of his departed family.

Les was born to Leslie S. and Thelma I. Campbell in Billings on July 10, 1927. He attended Billings Schools, and served in the Navy (1945 – 1946) and graduated from Montana State University in Missoula in June of 1950. He became employed that year by Amerada Petroleum in the oil industry (1950 – 1970) and spent 30 years working as a Petroleum Landman based in Billings, Williston, North Dakota (1951 – 1962), Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Houston, Texas.

Les found his loving partner and soulmate, Mary Petterson, in Williston and was married on October 14, 1956. The couple moved to Tulsa in 1962, and to Houston in 1965, where they lived until moving to Billings in 1974.

A member of First United Church for many years, and a Shriner for 60 years, Les was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, on October 24, 2008, his parents in earlier years, and his sister Lorroine Clark, on June 11, 2017. He is survived by Nephews James and Kenneth Clark, and by Nieces Debbi Guilfoyle, Rosemary Gibson, and Kathy Daugherty. He also leaves behind dear friends Connie and Tim Reichert, Scott Miller, Jeri Thomas and Kim Kaiser.

