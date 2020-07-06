Leslie Eva Morin, of Ashland, passed from this world to the next on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the age of 77. Leslie was born on Aug. 16, 1942, in Miles City, to Les and Mary Beatty-Snodgrass. The youngest of 11, she grew up in Ashland, and attended Rosebud for her high school years, graduating in 1960.
A service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at St. Labre Mission Park. Burial will follow in the Ashland Cemetery.
Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
