Leslie Eva Morin
0 entries

Leslie Eva Morin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leslie Eva Morin

Leslie Eva Morin, of Ashland, passed from this world to the next on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the age of 77. Leslie was born on Aug. 16, 1942, in Miles City, to Les and Mary Beatty-Snodgrass. The youngest of 11, she grew up in Ashland, and attended Rosebud for her high school years, graduating in 1960.

A service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at St. Labre Mission Park. Burial will follow in the Ashland Cemetery.

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Leslie Morin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News