Leslie I. Kercher (Les)

A very proud and determined man, and true gentleman, Les Kercher, by God's grace, and through his faith in Jesus his Savior, has left this earth for his Heavenly home.
Les was born May 11, 1929, to George and Anne Kercher. He was the middle child of five, having three brothers and one sister: Georgie, Conrad, Dan and Carol.
Growing up in the Bridger and Roberts areas, he met and married Renae Hill on Dec. 30, 1950. From that union, which has been going strong for over 71 years, came five kids: Leslie Mullin (Roger), Naomi Reed (Mike), Paul Kercher (Pam), LeeAnn Miller (Jim) and Liz Clark (Ross). They were further blessed with nine grandkids, Elissa, Brian, Josh, Seth (Kitty), Sam (Melissa), Jesse, Tyler, Anna (JJ) and Sara (Connor); and three great-grandkids, Devin, Braylin and Rilee.
Les began employment in 1949 at the Conoco refinery in Billings. He may have been the last of the “Forty-Niners.” Other than a brief three-year leave, he retired after almost 40 years service. He also served in the military in Korea, proudly wearing his service hat out on most occasions. As recent as three weeks ago, a total stranger walked up to him and thanked him for his service! Les enjoyed traveling, and especially to the weddings of various family members. He enjoyed visiting with friends and family all over, even in Finland, where he made friends with so many of Renae's family over there. Even the short road trips were special to him.
Les loved to dance, golf, play cards like bridge, pinochle and more, until he could no more. But, above all, he was very deeply devoted to his faith in God and his Savior Jesus Christ, where you seldom saw him miss church services or Bible study. This faith in his God and Savior shined through. A true messenger of the Word, who lived by example for us all. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings.
Les has many family and friends who will miss him dearly here on earth. Those passing before him and welcoming him to their heavenly home: his parents, George and Anne; and grandparents before; Renae's parents, Fred and Irene Hill; brothers Georgie and Conrad; brothers-in-law Edwin Warila, Dick Simmons; sisters-in-law Verna Smith, Lydia Kercher; son-in-law Doug Reed; grandson Tyler Miller. Among these, many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, and cousins as well.
Following a long, prosperous and joyful life, may he now rest in peace among the Angels.
We wish to extend our sincere gratitude to those St. Johns/Vista staff, RiverStone Hospice, and especially Jessica, who all provided immense care and understanding throughout his final days here with us.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., with funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to one's charity of choice or to Trinity Lutheran School, which was one of Dad's favorites.
