Leslie I. Kercher (Les)

Growing up in the Bridger and Roberts areas, he met and married Renae Hill on Dec. 30, 1950. From that union, which has been going strong for over 71 years, came five kids: Leslie Mullin (Roger), Naomi Reed (Mike), Paul Kercher (Pam), LeeAnn Miller (Jim) and Liz Clark (Ross). They were further blessed with nine grandkids, Elissa, Brian, Josh, Seth (Kitty), Sam (Melissa), Jesse, Tyler, Anna (JJ) and Sara (Connor); and three great-grandkids, Devin, Braylin and Rilee.

Les began employment in 1949 at the Conoco refinery in Billings. He may have been the last of the “Forty-Niners.” Other than a brief three-year leave, he retired after almost 40 years service. He also served in the military in Korea, proudly wearing his service hat out on most occasions. As recent as three weeks ago, a total stranger walked up to him and thanked him for his service! Les enjoyed traveling, and especially to the weddings of various family members. He enjoyed visiting with friends and family all over, even in Finland, where he made friends with so many of Renae's family over there. Even the short road trips were special to him.