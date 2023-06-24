Born October 10, 1956, to Arthur L. Kilwein (March 11, 1937 - October 24, 2020) and Donna Marie Gaslin-Gruman (July 4, 1939 - March 7, 2002), Arthur remarried to Loretta Kilwein May 18, 1968 in Billings, Mont.
Preceding him in death was his brother, Randy Kilwein; his mother, Donna Marie Gaslin-Gruman; his father, Arthur L. Kilwein. Surviving are his Step Mother Loretta Kilwein and Les's children and grandchildren
Les had several wives and fathered several children, he lived a full adventurous life. He worked with his father at Arthur's commercial painting business, Holly Painting. He enjoyed fast cars and having a good time. He loved fishing and spending time on the water.
