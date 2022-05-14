Leslie "Les" John Kraft

Leslie John Kraft, 78, passed away in his Billings, Montana, home on May 6.

Les was born on April 29, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana to Wendell and Amelia Kraft.

Les joined an older brother Jerry and a lifelong partnership was formed.

The young family moved to Billings and Les began his education at Broadwater Elementary School. Les graduated from Billings High School (Billings Senior High School) in 1962. His favorite classes involved math and mechanical drawing. After serving in the United States Army, Les returned to school at Eastern Montana College.

1969 was an exciting year for Les. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business degree from EMC. But the real excitement had begun with the official establishment of Automotive Performance Center. Les, with his brother Jerry, had moved up from Les' little garage off Cook Avenue to a bigger garage on Wyoming Avenue, and began building the shop of their dreams. Obsessive perfectionism and untold hours were the norm, and the legacy was born.

Les was a car guy. Les was a drag racer. Cars and engines were the first love of the young man whose first car was 1953 Chevy. But they were not his only love. Les fiercely loved his friends. With them he enjoyed, camping, snowmobiling racing of course and so much more. Les loved telling and hearing stories and hearing stories about the old days. Often Les would laugh so hard he could barely get the end of the story out.

Shortly after his college graduation Les married Gail Woods. Sadly, the marriage soon ended in divorce. In 1989 Les married Pamela Kallen. The two of them enjoyed their shared lives for 26 years until her passing in 2015.Les was preceded by his wife, Pam, his parents, Wendell and Amelia, his brother Jerry and his much-loved Uncle Art and Aunt Vic.

Les is survived by his Fiance, Darla Arthur, of the family home. Les is also survived by his niece, Vicky Kraft Frangos and her daughter, Madison Frangos.

A very special thank you goes to Jay Weil Rogina and to the Hospice Team from St. John's United. Your selfless and caring will never be forgotten.There will be a Celebration of life on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind Don Brocopp's shop at 442 Riverside (the corner of Riverside & Neta) Please join us during that time. Donations may to be made to Read-Race-Win, c/o Billings Drag Racers, 9420 Sanctuary Estates Driver Billings, Montana 59101 or to the Yellowstone Animal Shelter.