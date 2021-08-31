Leslie Meridith Lindell, 75, of Billings passed away on August 23, 2021 due to COVID-19. Born in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin on July 25, 1946 to John and LaVerne (Fenner) Lindell, he was the first of six boys. Les has six children.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 7 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery with inurnment at 11 a.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel a reception will follow at the Elks Lodge 934 Lewis Ave. For the full obituary and the live stream link, please visit www.cfgbillings.com
