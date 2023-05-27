Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GOODYEAR, AZ — Leslie Roy Craig, 60, of Goodyear, AZ died on May 20, 2023 from complications of heart disease.

Les was born on June 2, 1962, in Billings, MT to Robert and Lana Craig. He graduated from Shepherd High School and attended Dawson Community College in Glendive and Montana State University in Bozeman.

Upon leaving MSU, he worked with his parents at The Paint Department (Paint Masters) for 15 years. In 1995, Les started the Montana Team Ropers Association (MTRA) with his brother Brad and produced team ropings for many years. He later worked for Progressive Insurance writing property/ automotive damage repair estimates and finally at Manheim in Phoenix, where he did auto appraisals.

For most of his life Les rode horses, competed and team roped. As a youth he was competitive at O-Mok-See events and Junior and High School Rodeo. He attended Dawson Community College and was part of the collegiate rodeo team. Team roping was something Les was good at and loved. A highlight for him other than operating the MTRA with his brother, was in 1982 at the NARC finals in Denver, Colorado. Les on heads; Phil Luman on heels; and a smooth run to win the Go; Les spun his hat out to the coliseum crowd.

Later in his life he also enjoyed golfing and more importantly golfing with his Buddies both in Montana and Arizona. Years and years of good memories, good friends, good times and good runs.

In 2018, Les moved to Arizona where he had a home in the same golf community as his sisters and Mom. Shelley and Kimberly are grateful for the rounds of golf and laughs they shared with Les knowing his time in Arizona would not be long. They will miss arriving home to see that Les had been there perhaps adding some "gear" to their golf carts.

It is without question that Les' greatest joy in life was his girls Bailey, Paige and Abbey. All conversations with Les included an update on what each of them was doing, what they said and how much he adored them. On a recent trip to Cabo as he watched his girls snap pictures on the beach with their significant others, he commented that he knew they would be "okay" going forward. This gave him a sense of peace, although so very bitter sweet.

Les is survived by his wife Brenda; his three daughters, Bailey, Paige, Abbey and their mother Susan Craig; his mother Lana; his sisters Kimberly and Shelley (Jorge) Barragan; his brother Bradley (Kawita); his niece Tawni (Colin); his aunts and uncles, Nadine (Ding Ding), Deb (Debbie Day) (Tom), Ken , Garry (Lynda); his cousins; and many dear friends (Buddies) both old and new. He is preceded in death by his father Bob; his grandparents Dean and Ethel; Aunt Reba; Uncles Claude, Bill and Don and far too many close friends.

A gathering in Les' honor will be held at 3:00 p.m. on June 24, 2023, at Pryor Creek Golf Course in Huntley, Montana. Burial of Les' remains will take place prior and privately with family at Mountview Cemetery where Les will be placed with his Dad, as he wished.

Condolences can be left for the family at https://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/leslie-craig/