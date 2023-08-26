Son, brother and uncle, Lester was a gentle, considerate and giving man. He donated his time, talent and treasury to charities he believed in. He was a listener.
Les was a man of few words, but when he spoke his words were worth listening to. Those words often included a sly and dry sense of humor. His hobby time was spent building over 200 plastic model cars and his own blue Alley Kart, but that time was cut short due to Parkinson's. He will be missed by many.
A vigil at Dahl Funeral home September 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. and a mass at Mary Queen of Peace September 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. will be held to celebrate his life.
