 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lester 'Dale' DeCoteau
0 entries

Lester 'Dale' DeCoteau

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lester 'Dale' DeCoteau

Lester 'Dale' DeCoteau

Lester 'Dale' DeCoteau was born on Oct. 8, 1956 and left to be with Jesus Christ on Sept. 24, 2020. A wake was held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Poplar Cultural Center. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Poplar City Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be left by visiting www.claytonstevensonchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News