Lester 'Dale' DeCoteau
Lester 'Dale' DeCoteau was born on Oct. 8, 1956 and left to be with Jesus Christ on Sept. 24, 2020. A wake was held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Poplar Cultural Center. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Poplar City Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be left by visiting www.claytonstevensonchapel.com.
