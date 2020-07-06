Lester Marvin Albert

Lester Albert, 85, died peacefully at Saint Vincent's Hospital on July 1, 2020, after a brief illness. Lester Albert was born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Bonetrail, North Dakota, son of Bryan and Mamie Albert.
Lester was raised on the family farm just outside of Williston, North Dakota. Growing up with nine brothers and sisters, Lester knew the importance of family and hard work from an early age. His Lebanese heritage was an integral part of his life.
Lester married his first wife, Patricia Larsen in 1959. They had three children, Tammy, Richard and Tanya. As a family they moved around the state of Montana, before settling in Billings. Lester worked at Buttrey's for an amazing 35 years. Lester was very proud of his time at Buttrey's and loved being the friendly face people could count on. After separating with his first wife, Lester remarried Midge Lewis in 1977. Together they turned their passion of antiques into the business Attic Dreams. Lester and Midge spent their time caring for their shop and playing Keno with friends.
Lester was a social butterfly and loved to visit. If you were ever in a hurry to get anywhere, you never went with Lester because he knew everyone and made a point to say hello.
After Midge passed away in 2008, Les sold his shop and decided to start his golden years with a relaxing retirement, in a new house across the street from his son. Lester loved his kids fiercely and would call them frequently to check in. His fatherly advice was always appreciated, and his constant worrying was a comfort. He cherished his grandchildren and always made sure there were Oreos in the cookie jar. His quick wit and sense of humor made visiting him a joyous experience. Lester's parental nature continued late in life with him becoming a dog dad. His dogs Peaches and Pebbles were spoiled rotten with treats, grooming visits and belly rubs. Lester found great joy in caring for others and his presence will be greatly missed.
Lester is survived by his children—Tammy Seibert (Lucky), Billings; Rick Albert (Julie), Billings; Tanya Hahne (Allan), Aurora, Colorado; His grandchildren—Brian Seibert (Melissa), Laurel; Lisa Bonilla (Martin), Winchester, Virginia; Lucas Seibert (Sadie), Park City; Jessica Reddick (Ryan) Missoula; Whittney Jones (Gary), Billings; Gabriel Seibert (Gabrielle), Laurel; Justin Hahne (Allie) Aurora, Colorado; Emily Clouse (Ryan) Aurora, Colorado; and great-grandchildren Alejandro and Jacob Bonilla, Kaidence and Sarainna Jones, Bailey Seibert. Lester is also survived by his brothers Harvey Albert (Marylou), Minot, North Dakota; Michael Albert (Joyce), Williston, North Dakota; Sisters Marion Erwin, Casper, Wyoming; Josephine Trewartha, Alpena, Michigan; and sister in-law Betty Albert, Salem, Oregon. Lester was preceded in death by his parents; spouses Patricia Larsen and Midge Lewis; his brothers, Lloyd Albert (Georgette), Fred Albert, Joey Albert, Edward Albert; sisters Dorothy Ell (Leo), and Shirley; and brothers-in-law, Don Trewartha and Thomas Erwin.
