Lester Marvin Albert

Lester Albert, 85, died peacefully at Saint Vincent's Hospital on July 1, 2020, after a brief illness. Lester Albert was born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Bonetrail, North Dakota, son of Bryan and Mamie Albert.

Lester was raised on the family farm just outside of Williston, North Dakota. Growing up with nine brothers and sisters, Lester knew the importance of family and hard work from an early age. His Lebanese heritage was an integral part of his life.

Lester married his first wife, Patricia Larsen in 1959. They had three children, Tammy, Richard and Tanya. As a family they moved around the state of Montana, before settling in Billings. Lester worked at Buttrey's for an amazing 35 years. Lester was very proud of his time at Buttrey's and loved being the friendly face people could count on. After separating with his first wife, Lester remarried Midge Lewis in 1977. Together they turned their passion of antiques into the business Attic Dreams. Lester and Midge spent their time caring for their shop and playing Keno with friends.

Lester was a social butterfly and loved to visit. If you were ever in a hurry to get anywhere, you never went with Lester because he knew everyone and made a point to say hello.