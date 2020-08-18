You have permission to edit this article.
Lester Mengel
Lester Mengel, 93, of Columbus passed away on Mon, Aug. 17. Funeral services will be held at Saturday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Columbus. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman at 3 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Lester Mengel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

