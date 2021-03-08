Lester Vogele

 Skip to main content
Lester Arnold Vogele, 82, of Billings passed away March 3, 2021, unexpectedly due to illness. He was born Dec. 25, 1938 to Philip G. and Ida Vogele in Glendive, Montana.

He is survived by his wife of forty two years Agnes R. Vogele, his children David (Jeanne) Vogele, Keith Vogele, Cheryl Edwards, seven step children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lester and Agnes were married August 13, 1978 and they had many happy years together. Lester retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company in Dec. 2000 after 46 years of loyal service.

Les was an active member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

