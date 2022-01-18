Levi Ray Laughery

Levi Laughery, 71, passed away Jan. 18, 2022, after a short illness. Levi was born in Billings on July 20, 1950, to Leroy and Helen (LaFurge) Laughery. He spent his early years in Judith Gap and Fromberg, and later moved to Melstone where he graduated in 1968. The next year, he married Julie Treible, and together they would grow their family to include three sons: Shawn, Justin, and Jerry.
Levi was very proud of his career as a truck driver. He drove for 38 years, first with B & B Trucking, and later for J & J, Conoco, and Sentinel where he worked with his brother-in-law Merlin Treible, who recently passed. There wasn't a person on this planet that Levi couldn't strike up a conversation with. He enjoyed meeting new people and taking care of his customers.
After retiring and moving to Winston, MT, Levi was able to focus on his hobbies full time. To most people, Levi's hobbies looked more like work than fun, but he thoroughly enjoyed fixing fence and taking care of his cows. He was a collector of things – many, many things, that his family now gets the “pleasure” of sorting through. He loved the thrill of the bargain hunt, whether it be at a local garage sale, pawn shop, or the Restore. When he wasn't collecting or ranching, he enjoyed watching the PBR, playing Pinochle, Farkle, and Solitaire, taking a catnap just about anywhere, camping, fishing, and hunting, but most of all he enjoyed the time spent with family and friends. He could never pass up a good piece of pie or the opportunity to stop and visit.
His surviving family include his wife Julie of Winston, MT, sons Shawn of Worden, MT, Justin (Heather) of Laurel, MT, and Jerry (Britani) of Jefferson City, MT, three grandsons, three granddaughters, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Fern, his brothers Lloyd and Roger, and his sisters Lois Millhouse and Leona “Tootie” Bascom.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
