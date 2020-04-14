× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Levi Rowdy Baker, born November 28, 1978, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2020. Levi was the eldest son born to Wiley Baker and Pam Berckmoes. He leaves behind his wife Jo Palajkovich Baker; siblings Luke (Kathy) Baker, Hannah Reimer, and Matt Baker; grandmother Josie Chavez Laib; uncles Kevin (Winnie) Berckmoes, Marty (Kristi) Laib; and aunt Debbie (Rick) Diede. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends. Levi had a very special relationship with his aunt Beea (Betty), aunt Parla (Polly), and cousin Jiminie Cricket (Cody). He also leaves his dog Janga, special friend Kaylee Davis, and beloved mama, Pam Berckmoes.

Levi is preceded in death by his father Wiley Baker, aunt Cindy Watt, grandfather Bud Berckmoes, and great grandparents Joe and Emma Chavez.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Levi's name to the Billings Elite Boxing Club.

God chose to take you from us on Good Friday, but why, only He knows. God Bless you, son.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Levi Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.