Levi Rowdy Baker, born November 28, 1978, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2020. Levi was the eldest son born to Wiley Baker and Pam Berckmoes. He leaves behind his wife Jo Palajkovich Baker; siblings Luke (Kathy) Baker, Hannah Reimer, and Matt Baker; grandmother Josie Chavez Laib; uncles Kevin (Winnie) Berckmoes, Marty (Kristi) Laib; and aunt Debbie (Rick) Diede. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends. Levi had a very special relationship with his aunt Beea (Betty), aunt Parla (Polly), and cousin Jiminie Cricket (Cody). He also leaves his dog Janga, special friend Kaylee Davis, and beloved mama, Pam Berckmoes.
Levi is preceded in death by his father Wiley Baker, aunt Cindy Watt, grandfather Bud Berckmoes, and great grandparents Joe and Emma Chavez.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Levi's name to the Billings Elite Boxing Club.
God chose to take you from us on Good Friday, but why, only He knows. God Bless you, son.
Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.