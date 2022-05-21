 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lew and Rosemary Lehman

Services for Lew and Rosemary Lehman will be June 3, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave, Billings, Mt. Luncheon to follow at the church. Internment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Contributions/remembrances may be made to Trinity Lutheran School.

