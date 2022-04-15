Lew Baxter Hines

He was welcomed into this world by T. Sewell Hines, Sr. and Louise Blackford on May 2, 1931. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1949 and went to college at Whitman University. He joined the Air Force in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955 and later finished college at the University of Montana, earning a BS in Business. He followed his father Sewell into the family business. Brothers Gary and Tom joined Hines Motor Supply later and the three brothers, along with their father, ran the business until its sale in 1997. He was a member of the board of directors at Billings Clinic, past President of the Optimist Club of Billings and served on the Advisory Board of AC Spark Plug Division of General Motors.