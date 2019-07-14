{{featured_button_text}}

Lewellyn (Lew) Lehman, long time Billings resident, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 following a brief illness. He had been living in Colorado for the past two years where he could be nearer family. He is survived by his wife Rosemary, daughters Linda Fishell and Kathie Dreyer of Greenwood Village, CO, sons Steven (Lake Stevens, WA), Nathan (Puerto Rico), and Kurt (Menlo Park, CA). In addition he was delighted to enjoy eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Services will be held in Billings at a later date. Condolences may be sent c/o Linda Fishell, 2 Cimarron Dr., Greenwood Village, CO 80121.

Tags

Load entries