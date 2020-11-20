Lewis 'Lewie' Warren Griffith

Lewie Griffith was born April 11, 1951, to Bruce and Gracia (McIntosh) Griffith. He died Nov. 16, 2020. Lewie lived in Grass Range his whole life and was united in marriage to Florence Vlastelic.
Services will be in the summer of 2021; cremation has taken place. Memorials: Grass Range Ambulance, Grass Range Rural Fire Department or charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Lewie's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
