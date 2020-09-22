 Skip to main content
Lewis Walter Beddow, III
Lewis Walter Beddow, III, 74, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children in Billings. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 226 Wicks Lane.

For full obituary, please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

