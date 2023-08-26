BILLINGS—Lezlie was born in Moscow, Idaho, on June 7, 1952, to Colonel Monte and Claire Robertson. She passed away at home on Aug. 21, 2023, following an extended bout with colon cancer. Her early years were spent at various airbases in Alabama, Georgia and Illinois. Upon her father’s retirement, the family settled in San Jose, California, where she met her lifelong friend, Loree McCawley-Schmidt. While in high school, her mom and stepfather, Dr. Fred Draper, moved to Petaluma, California, where she completed high school and went on to Santa Rosa Junior College, all while working in Fred’s medical labs.

At Christmas 1971, while visiting her father in Malta, she met her future husband, Andy Solari, and they were married the following July in Petaluma. They settled in Billings, and she started working as a lab technician at Billings Deaconess Hospital followed by a stint at the Billings Clinic working for the cardiologists. She became a stay-at-home mom when her son, Jay, was born. In the mid 1980s, she and a business partner started Great Beginnings Perfect Endings Bakery that she ultimately sold and became Poet Street Market. She then worked in the interior design field for several years and ultimately utilized her time doing volunteer work for various organizations, including helping initiate the MSUB Wine Festival, among many others. She also worked with James Honaker at Bistro Enzo making various soups and desserts to keep her culinary skills sharp. PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) consumed much of her time until she was diagnosed.

She was preceded in death by Monte (Leona), Claire (Fred), and son Jay. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Andy; grandchildren Destiny (Rod) Williams, Nicholas Solari, Isabella Solari; great-grandchildren Jameson Williams, Carson Williams, Macy Grace Williams; and many wonderful friends.

The family thanks Dr. Cobb and staff at the SCL Frontier Cancer Center for the exceptional care they provided. Also, special thanks to the RiverStone Hospice Team for their compassionate end-of-life care.

Her funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 119 N. 33rd St.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to PEO Foundation, mailed to 3112 Radcliffe Drive Billings 59102, memo Chapter S or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.