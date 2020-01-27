Lillian Elizabeth Fleury Reese

Widow of Merrill F. Reese, Sr. Only daughter of George Wood Fleury, Jr. and Lillian Davies Fleury. Born Sept. 15, 1927, in Manhattan, New York City, New York. Died in Billings on Jan. 23, 2020.

Preceded in death by her parents; brother, George E. Fleury; husband, Merrill F. Reese, Sr.; son Merrill F. Reese II and grandson, Grayson Neibauer. Leaving on this earth her son, William Edward Reese; daughter, Dilys Reese Neibauer (Ken); and only grandson, Jacob Wood Neibauer (Alex); with two great-grandchildren, Renner W. Neibauer and Miles B. Neibauer; and daughter-in-law Claudia Reese Bohen of Fredericksburg, Texas. Also, the grandchildren of George E. Fleury of Virginia.

A special thanks to Aspen Meadows and Hospice in caring for our mother. Cremation has taken place. The funeral will be Jan. 31, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Memorial Donations may be made at your choice.

