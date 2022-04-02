Lillian Grace Fahley

On Nov. 21, 1940, Lillian married Raymond Fahley in Minneapolis. In 1942, Ray entered military service where he remained for the next 28 years. With Ray frequently deployed overseas, Lillian raised four children: Patricia, Terry, Michael, and Mary. Lillian enjoyed playing the organ and piano, long walks, traveling, the outdoors, and jigsaw puzzles. Feisty, competitive, adventurous, and caring, she devoted her life to her family. Lillian lived in many states as well as Japan, France, Germany and the Netherlands. She enjoyed experiencing other cultures and places.