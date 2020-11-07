Lillian ‘Jane' Stark, 76, of Billings, passed away on Oct. 31, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 21, 1944, to Alma E. (Harju) and Charles A. Peterson, in Park Rapids, Minnesota. She was raised in Butte, where she attended school and beauty school, working as a beautician. She lived in Butte, Billings, Lewistown and Miles City, where she owned and operated a motel. She worked as Meals on Wheels coordinator for the Yellowstone County Council on Aging, retiring in 2012. She married the love of her life, Harold ‘Howie' Stark, on March 24, 1973.

Jane was most passionate about her faith, family and friends. Jane enjoyed a cup of coffee and reading the newspaper every morning. Jane was also known for her love of animals, sports, shopping and keeping daily tabs on all her loved ones. Jane remembered all important events in people's lives. Jane was a selfless person, putting others before herself. Jane's laugh was contagious. In Jane's final days, she was ready to ‘go see her Howie'; their love was one to be envied.