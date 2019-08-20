Lillian ‘Lil’ Dobitz passed away suddenly on August 15, 2019, at the age of 85, due to complications from an infection in her bloodstream.
The world is truly at a loss now without this gentle, loving woman, wife, sister, mom, grandma, and dear friend among us. Everyone who was lucky enough to have been touched by Lily’s presence and love is sincerely a better person. Gentle, caring, meticulously tidy, humorous, amicable, honest, and direct. The Lord hasn’t created a more wonderful person.
Her family was her passion. She made life-long friends, and with many activities, she was always on the go. Her interests included dancing, music, bowling, playing cards, Keno and Bingo. She was impeccable with her words, actions, and fashion. With Vern she owned and operated the Picture Court Motel for many years and ran a tight ship. Always supportive, never demeaning, and such a pleasure to be around. Her laugh was infectious, and she will be truly missed and kept in our hearts forever.
Preceded in passing by her loving husband, Vernon J. Dobitz; her parents, Anton and Emilie Splichal; brothers Joe, Tony, William, Vince, Steve and George; sisters Mary and Dorothy. She is survived by her brother Jim; sisters Emma and Aggie; children Scott, Debi, Kelly and Danene; grandchildren, Conrad and Carly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Services will be held at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West, Billing, MT on Thursday, August 22 at 11:00 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. Your presence in mind, body, or spirit is appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
