Lillian Manweiler Scheafer

Lillian M. Scheafer, 90, died unexpectedly on Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, of natural causes.

Lillian was born on Aug. 13, 1930, in Shepherd to Russian immigrants Andrew Manweiler and Katherine Schuntz. She was one of 10 children.

Lillian met her husband Conrad 'Herman' Scheafer at a dance in Shepherd at the Red Rooster Bar. On April 17, 1948, they married and celebrated 51 years of marriage.

She was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church, an avid square dancer and clogger, cake decorator extraordinaire, gardener, quilter, garage sale queen, a member of Billings Bench Women's Association, YARC/Special Olympics, City Elections, Noontime Aide at Public Schools, lifetime member of the VFW, and thoroughly enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include two sons, Clayton and his wife Sheryl, Randy and his wife Tonya; three grandchildren, Torey and her husband Kory, Tyson, and Jennifer; and three great-grandchildren, Paxton, Jazharra and Jett.