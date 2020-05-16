Lillian Mary Leroy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lillian Mary (Sayrs) Leroy passed quietly away at home in Red Lodge after 96 years of a beautiful life on April 30, 2020, with family by her side. Though many could not be present in these trying times, your thoughts and kind wishes were felt by all.

Lillian's journey in life did not begin at the foot of the mountains but on the shores of New Jersey. She often spoke fondly of her childhood. Despite the difficulty of the depression era, she recounted how her family could always find ‘fun'. She mentioned many times in her recollections how she never wanted to leave home. That was until one day she and her kid sister Arlene went to ‘their spot' on the beach. It was there that she met a handsome, young gentleman from Belgium (Jacques) who would later become her husband, whom she from that day fondly referred to as ‘Jimmy.'

Together they would share a lasting relationship that spanned more than 50 years. During that time, they raised four children. Later in life, having followed Jacques' dream of living in Montana, they had the joy of welcoming a total of nine grandchildren into their lives, and now six great grandchildren.