Lillian Mary Leroy

Lillian Mary (Sayrs) Leroy passed quietly away at home in Red Lodge after 96 years of a beautiful life on April 30, 2020, with family by her side. Though many could not be present in these trying times, your thoughts and kind wishes were felt by all.
Lillian's journey in life did not begin at the foot of the mountains but on the shores of New Jersey. She often spoke fondly of her childhood. Despite the difficulty of the depression era, she recounted how her family could always find ‘fun'. She mentioned many times in her recollections how she never wanted to leave home. That was until one day she and her kid sister Arlene went to ‘their spot' on the beach. It was there that she met a handsome, young gentleman from Belgium (Jacques) who would later become her husband, whom she from that day fondly referred to as ‘Jimmy.'
Together they would share a lasting relationship that spanned more than 50 years. During that time, they raised four children. Later in life, having followed Jacques' dream of living in Montana, they had the joy of welcoming a total of nine grandchildren into their lives, and now six great grandchildren.
All of us who have had the privilege to call you Mom, Grandma or Bon Mama have been graced with your unconditional love and support. You taught us it was okay to follow our path even if at times societal norms did not. We are all better for having had you in our lives.
Weeks before you left us, you penned a letter to your family thanking us for our love as you said your goodbyes. Your words were of love, kindness, gratitude, and a lesson of gentle dignity. Never at a loss to say the very things we always needed to hear.
Do not linger long, we are all fine. We know that as you closed your eyes here, they opened again at your spot on that sunny beach in New Jersey reuniting with your dear sister, who says, ‘I'm so happy to see you again. Come with me, your Jimmy is waiting.'
He takes your hand, and you are at last where you need to be.
Our family would like to thank the frontline hospice workers who provided support and care for Lillian and our family during those final days. Additionally, we would like to express our thanks for the professional and kind work of Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date when friends and family can travel more easily.
