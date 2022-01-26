Lillian Ruth Kober (Leikam), 85 of Billings. Passed away Jan. 22, 202 at St. Vincent's Hospital. She was born to Lewin L. Kober and Amelia L. Lehman on Nov. 15, 1936 in Billings.

She married Robert (Bob) William Leikam in August 1955 at Trinity Lutheran church in Billings.

Lillian loved her church family and she taught Sunday school. She also taught on Wednesday for the youth group, she was also involved with the yearly Vacation Bible School. Lillian was very passionate about her church and the events.

Lillian is survived by her five siblings; Olga, Emma, Alberta, Eleanor, and Sonny; her children; Dale (Taryn) Leikam of Bloomfield, New Mexico, Tari Kaye Leikam of Billings, Lori Ann Leikam (Clay) of Billings and four grandchildren; Nathan, Brandon (Meagan), Madison (Dillion) of Billings and Evan (Candice) of Colorado. She also is survived by her six great-grandchildren.

Lillian is preceded in death by her parents, Lewin and Amelia Kober, her husband, Robert (Bob) Leikam, and several brother and sisters.

Services will take place 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Billings, MT

In lieu of flowers, please give contributions to the church building fund.