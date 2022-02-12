Lillie (Blackford) Zimmerman, age 93 of Glendive, Montana, passed away Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022, at the RiverStone Hospice Home in Billings, Montana. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

She was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Fairfield, Illinois where she was raised and later married to David Zimmerman (deceased). Together they raised four children, making their home in Wyoming, Colorado, and their last move to Glendive, MT in 1961, where they resided for the remainder of their lives.

Mom was a loving wife, mother and friend. She cared deeply for and about people and she enjoyed nothing more than spending time together. Her gentle nature and loving heart blessed other families in Glendive as she babysat for young working couples and devoted hours upon hours caring for those in need, even well into her 80's. For many years, Mom was employed in the optometry office of Dr. Zuroff. Later in life, she found pleasure volunteering her time with the Glendive Medical Center's Hospital Auxiliary.

Mom's life testified to her unshakeable faith in God and in each of her devoted children. Her surviving family members are son Michael (Vicki) of Sheridan, WY, son David (Linda) of Helena, daughter Linda of Tucson, AZ, and son Duane (Cindy) of Billings. She was blessed with ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place, and at a later date, Mom will be laid to rest in the Dawson County cemetery beside Dad following a family gathering and a celebration of life. Memorials may be made to the Glendive Medical Center, Glendive Grandview Retirement Home, and RiverStone Hospice Home in Billings, or your charity of choice.

We would also like to extend a special thank you to all the wonderful, caring staff at the RiverStone Hospice Home. They tenderly cared for Mom for the last two months of her life. You are all truly special people.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23:6

