Lillie K. McRae, 92, passed Mon., Aug. 26, 2019. Cremation has taken place and at Lillie’s request no services will be held. Condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

Lillie was preceded in death by her siblings, Laverne Sharbono and Mae Hoppie.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Steve) Deines of Billings; and sisters, Darlene Vigre of Florida and Betty Pearson of Washington.

