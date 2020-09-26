 Skip to main content
Lincoln Ray Ashcraft
Lincoln Ray Ashcraft

Lincoln Ray Ashcraft passed away peacefully in the arms of his mother and father on September 16th, 2020. He was born at 10:20 a.m. and met Jesus and other beloved family members in Heaven an hour later. Lincoln is remembered by his parents, Shawn Ashcraft and Meagan Ashcraft (Rees), and his sister Kellyn Ashcraft, along with many other dear family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ramsey Keller Memorial. For more information, please visit cfgbillings.com.

