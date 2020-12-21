Linda Broeder Roberts of Virginia City passed away on Dec. 13, 2020.

Linda was born August 5, 1946 in Whitehall, Montana, to Leo B. Secora and Mary Richards Secora. At an early age, her family moved to Ennis where she attended school. Linda was a proud graduate of Ennis High School in 1964 and continued her education at Montana State University. While at MSU, Linda met her husband of thirty years, Gary Broeder. They married on May 13, 1966. Two years later they had their first child, Erik. Four years later, their second child Kristin was born. The family moved to Billings in 1974 where they lived for many years. The family enjoyed many activities together, such as skiing, camping and trips to Yellowstone National Park.

After Linda's divorce in 1996, she moved to Virginia City. One of her greatest accomplishments was designing and building her own home. Linda always cherished her house and enjoyed hosting gatherings for family and friends.

Linda was ordained as an Episcopalian priest in 1996. She was a person of deep faith and love of Jesus. She also had a heart of compassion for all.