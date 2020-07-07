× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda Burns, 77, of Billings, formerly of Ballantine, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Edgewood Vista.

Linda was born Sept. 19, 1943, in Great Falls to Aloysious and Olva Biallas. They later moved to Billings where she graduated from Billings Senior.

She worked as a secretary for International Harvester. After Linda married Jerry Burns on Jan. 14, 1967, they bought a place in Ballantine where they farmed for 44 years until moving to Billings in 2011. Linda was a beloved secretary for the Huntley Project School for 28 years.

She enjoyed farming, camping and watching her husband, son and grandson race stock cars.

Linda is survived by her son Jay (Jami) Burns, and her grandchildren Mitchell and Megan. Her husband, Curly, preceded her in death Feb. 8, 2016.

Cremation has taken place. Family memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary with interment in the Huntley Cemetery. Everyone is invited to a reception at the Huntley Park beginning at 1 p.m.

