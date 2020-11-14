After a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's and a stroke, Linda Durham Hendrix passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, in her home at the age of 80.

She leaves behind her beloved husband Joel T. Hendrix. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage and raised two daughters, Shannon Young and Pam Bigham; Shannon's family Chris Young and their sons Forrest, Grayson and Hunter; and Pam's daughter Laura and her sons, Joel and Charlie.

Linda was born on August 13, 1940, in Greenville, South Carolina, to father William Frank Durham and mother Marguarite Bailey, who preceded her in death. She grew up in a loving Christian family with two brothers and a sister. She married Joel on August 10, 1958, and they lived in Greenville until 2000 when they became full time campground hosts and lived year-round in their motor coach. They did this until they settled in St. George, Utah, for several years and then relocated to Billings, Montana.