Linda Eschler was born May 7, 1945, to Pete and Harriet Heny. She was raised on a farm on the Willwood in Powell, Wyo. Linda passed away after her battle with dementia on Sept. 11, with her family by her side .
Linda attended school and graduated in 1963 from Powell High, where she was always the life of the party and had many friends.
On Dec. 1, 1963, Linda married her high school sweetheart, Al Eschler, and they were blessed with three amazing children: Eric, Michelle, and Aaron.
Linda’s passion in life was teaching, and she began that career at Ponderosa Elementary and retired from Riverside Middle School in 2010 after 28 years. Even as the end was near mom asked, ‘Did I teach them all good?’, ‘Are they all going to be ok?’. But this was mom — always making sure everyone else was ok and never worrying about herself. She also loved doing crafts and liked to paint.
Linda had a natural ability to make you feel welcome and would always cook as if the whole neighborhood were coming over. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her ‘sister-time’ meant the world to her — playing cards and laughing with them in Red Lodge.
Linda is survived by her three sisters, Mary Lou Bales, Mona (Bob) Model, and Diane Dietz; son, Eric (Marcy) Eschler; daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Hobbs; son, Aaron Eschler; and son-in-law, Steve Eschler; grandchildren, James Sherman and Danielle (Brandt) Myers. She was a proud great grandma ‘GG’ to Aiden and Hailey Sherman; and Caysen and Reagan Myers, as well as a loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Al Eschler, and her parents, Pete and Harriet Heny.
Linda was an amazing Mom, sister, grandma, great-grandma, aunt, and a dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Alzheimer’s Association in the memory of Linda Eschler at act.alz.org.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sat., Sept. 21, at Cremation and Funeral Gallery, 29 Eighth St. W.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
