Linda G. Holden Sanders

Linda was born to Harold and Eva ‘Pansy' Holden on Dec. 10, 1957, and lived in Billings most of her life except for a short stay in Colorado. Later, she returned home and started working at Pierce Packing for a few years before returning to school and receiving her Legal Secretary Degree. She married her best friend, David R. Sanders, on June 28 and shared 36 wonderful years together. Linda then started a job for the Social Security Department in the Office of Hearing and Appeals and continued for over 10 years. At this point, she decided to use her skills to create a small business with her husband and purchased ‘Nuts by Bolte' then created ‘The Nut Shack' in 2004. She loved her product and all the customers for 16 years. Linda enjoyed seeing everyone's smiling faces and watching kids grow.