Linda Grace Erlenbush
BILLINGS - Linda Grace Erlenbush, 76, of Billings, was born in Big Timber on March 2, 1947, to Sherman and Ann Hofferber (Eaton). Linda passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Linda's birth name was Sharan Grace Eaton, but many knew her as "Toddy." Linda moved to Billings when she was young and met Gene Erlenbush through her brother Dexter in her teens. Gene and Linda were married on Oct. 18, 1964, and were blessed with two children. They moved to Absarokee and raised their kids there. Linda had a green thumb and enjoyed working with plants, flowers and gardening. She co-owned a floral shop in Absarokee. She transitioned from flowers to mining and worked at the Stillwater Mine for 20 years. Gene and Linda eventually moved back to Billings. They both enjoyed each other's company and were truly soulmates. They shared a common interest in cars and spent a lot of time together doing all things car-related. She also enjoyed camping with family and making jewelry with beads.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, brother Dexter, sister Devra, sister Lorrie and granddaughter Charlize.
She is survived by her son Blaine Erlenbush (Tracy); daughter Cori Duncan (Dan); three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Trail Road.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
