Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Linda Heidema Logan

BLLINGS - On Saturday, May 20, 2023, Linda Heidema Logan, passed away peacefully at the age of 71 in Billings, Montana. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Russ; her two children, Eric of Billings and Mark (Amber) of Houston, TX; her 4 grandchildren Jacob and Alyssa of Missoula, MT, and Andrew and Katrina of Houston, TX; as well as her 3 siblings Bonnie Damjanovich (Rich) of Belgrade, MT; Nina Kunz (Andy) of Arizona City, AZ; and John Heidema (Irene) of Mansfield, TX.

Linda was born on December 7, 1951, to George and Harriett Heidema of Billings. She grew up attending the New Apostolic Church where she built lifelong friendships with her youth group and her many cousins, including one of her best friends, Betty Ann Heidema. Linda had a passion for music and was a church organist and a member of the choir for her entire life. She was a 1970 graduate of Billings Senior High School. On February 25, 1973, she married the love of her life, Russ Logan. While she loved being a mother to her two boys, she returned to the workforce and worked as an Escrow Officer for Chicago Title for over 30 years.

In her later years, she loved spending time with her family and friends. The annual "cousins weekend" was spent with many of the ladies that made her laugh the most. She also enjoyed traveling a.k.a "2dling" with Russ in their RV to the national parks and completing puzzles. Her true pride and joy were her grandchildren. Attending the many activities that they were involved in brought her great joy. . . .looking for the blessed hope and the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Christ Jesus. . . Titus 2: 13

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 1 o'clock at the New Apostolic Church, 1500 Custer Avenue, Billings, MT 59102.