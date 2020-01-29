Linda Hinkle
Linda Hinkle, 79, of Billings, passed away on Jan. 24. Memorial service Saturday Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance).

For a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Hinkle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

