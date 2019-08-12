{{featured_button_text}}

Born July 10, 1955 in Lakeside, CA. She has crossed the Rainbow Bridge. She is with her puppy and all her animals. Linda was preceded in death by her daughter Shannon Marie Hayworth. She is survived by her loving husband and son, Marvin and Jeffery Hayworth. Mommy, R.I.P. with all our love, Daddy and Jeff.

