Linda Joyce (Hancock) Strange, formerly of Colstrip, Montana, died on March 21, 2021 in Smyrna, Tennessee. Linda was born on April 4, 1954.

Linda was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Ellen Strange, her husband Wayne Strange, her parents, and two brothers.

Linda is survived by her daughters: Kathy Strange and Jen Strange (Jason Francis), and Jen's children: Jacob Mills and Isabella Francis. Her ashes will be buried at Valhalla Memory Gardens in Bloomington, Indiana.