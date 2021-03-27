 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda Joyce (Hancock) Strange
0 entries

Linda Joyce (Hancock) Strange

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Linda Joyce (Hancock) Strange

Linda Joyce (Hancock) Strange, formerly of Colstrip, Montana, died on March 21, 2021 in Smyrna, Tennessee. Linda was born on April 4, 1954.

Linda was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Ellen Strange, her husband Wayne Strange, her parents, and two brothers.

Linda is survived by her daughters: Kathy Strange and Jen Strange (Jason Francis), and Jen's children: Jacob Mills and Isabella Francis. Her ashes will be buried at Valhalla Memory Gardens in Bloomington, Indiana.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News