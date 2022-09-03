Linda Kay (Croymans) Raw awoke the morning of Saturday, August 27, just like any other day, however, God had other plans, as he suddenly called her home to a place in his kingdom that she had anticipated all her life.

Linda was born in Cutbank, Montana, on October 30, 1950, to William and Lorrane Croymans. Linda married Bruce Raw in Cutbank, Montana, on July 1, 1972, and just celebrated 50 years of marriage this past July.

Linda taught for 35 years in the Billings Public Schools as a teacher and librarian. She had fond memories of her years at Alkali Creek and Bench Elementary schools.

Linda is survived by her husband, Bruce; her son, Brandon and his wife, Nicole and their son Benjen; her son, Cameron; and sisters: Holly Stern and Julie (Rick) Avants.

A "Celebration of Life" followed by a reception will be held at Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane, on Thursday, September 8, at 3:30 p.m. Donations can be made to Alkali Creek or Bench libraries or Compassion International.

A more extensive obituary and an opportunity to share remembrances with the family can be found at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com The memorial service will also be Livestreamed on her obituary and tribute wall.