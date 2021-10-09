 Skip to main content
Linda Lee Laird
Linda Lee Laird

Linda Lee Laird

Linda Lee Laird passed away on Oct. 3, 2021 in Billings, Montana. She was born on Dec. 26, 1949 in Billings, Montana.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, John and Barbara Stief.

She is survived by her sons, Lee (Crystal) and Bryan (Rachel), and her grandchildren, Sam and Kara. No services are planned at this time. Internment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

