Linda Lou Shaw, 81, of Red Lodge, passed away March 30, 2022 surrounded by her children. Linda was born in O'Neill, Nebraska, on May 24, 1940 to Harold and Helen (Roseler) Shaw. She told us she had good life, was loved by her family whom she dearly loved and was so proud of. She spent early years in the sandhills near Basset NE. Linda loved hard work and socializing, spending most of her work life bartending. She especially loved the memories and friends she gathered at the Bull n Bear and Senate Bar. She owned Crystal Springs Ice and spent her last work years at the Red Lodge Senior Center. Linda defeated cancer 3 times; she was the definition of strength, and had been battling Alzheimer's the last few years. She loved to tell Little Johnny jokes, play cribbage and 99, 4th of July parade and rodeo with family, humming birds, being out on the town listening to the High Country Cowboys, the Denver Broncos and every moment with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.