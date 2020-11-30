Linda Lou Welch

Linda Lou Welch, age 66, died Nov. 7, 2020, at the Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV, following complications due to COVID-19.

Linda was born Feb. 23, 1954, in Sidney, Montana, the only daughter of Lillian V. (Kringen) and Andrew W. Anderson. She lived a happy childhood in Sidney with three brothers, many cousins, and large extended family. The family moved to Gillette, Wyoming, in 1965 during her middle school years. She graduated from high school in Gillette in 1972. She then attended cosmetology school in Sheridan, WY, where she met her future husband Michael Lloyd Welch. They married August 18, 1973, and resided briefly in Gillette and Douglas, WY. In 1976 they moved to Shepherd, MT, to live near the Welch family farm.

In 1985, Linda was suddenly confronted with the loss of her husband due to a work-related injury. Linda raised her three daughters on her own and lived her life with independence and great tenacity. Linda enjoyed crafting, ceramics, baking, bowling, collecting Snow Babies, gardening/yard work, and traveling. Linda loved playing cards and doing luncheons with her ‘girls.' She enjoyed giving gifts and sending out birthday cards. She was always ready for a gambling jaunt with whoever would travel along. And, she was always eager for some new adventure.