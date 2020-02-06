Linda Louise Elliott

Linda was a devoted wife and mother. After her three kids were in school she did secretarial work, eventually joining Ted at his insurance brokerage company, Tri West Insurance. She then worked for State Farm Insurance, where she worked until her retirement in 2001. After retirement, she continued to help Ted with his business, Northwest Pawn.

Linda always had time for her kids and grandkids and was happiest when everybody would come over for big family dinners. The family was happy because she was a fabulous cook. She also enjoyed travelling as much as possible, tending to her flower garden and spending time at her and Ted's home in Red Lodge until her illness would no longer allow her to. Linda was always a classy lady with a beautiful smile that could light up a room. This made it all the more heartbreaking when Parkinson's disease took away her smile and her ability to do all the things she once enjoyed.