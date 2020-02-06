Linda Louise Elliott

Linda Louise (Steinmetz) Elliott, age 75, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020, after a hard fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was the second of four children born to Victor and Louise (Junker) Steinmetz in Hardin on June 18, 1944.
Linda grew up in Hardin and graduated from Hardin High School in 1962. Shortly after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Ted Elliott, on June 20, 1962. They would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in June.
Linda was a devoted wife and mother. After her three kids were in school she did secretarial work, eventually joining Ted at his insurance brokerage company, Tri West Insurance. She then worked for State Farm Insurance, where she worked until her retirement in 2001. After retirement, she continued to help Ted with his business, Northwest Pawn.
Linda always had time for her kids and grandkids and was happiest when everybody would come over for big family dinners. The family was happy because she was a fabulous cook. She also enjoyed travelling as much as possible, tending to her flower garden and spending time at her and Ted's home in Red Lodge until her illness would no longer allow her to. Linda was always a classy lady with a beautiful smile that could light up a room. This made it all the more heartbreaking when Parkinson's disease took away her smile and her ability to do all the things she once enjoyed.
She is predeceased by her parents and siblings Jimmy and Shirley Steinmetz and mother and father-in-law Dollie and Lee Mosback.
Linda is survived by her husband Ted, her brother Larry (Nancy) Steinmetz, her three children; Deanie(Steve) Hawkins, Shalene Elliott and Travis (Rica) Elliott; grandchildren Chanielle Hawkins, Keira (Nate) Gee, and Elliott Hawkins, Sean Hustad, Jordan Hustad and Kylie Hustad and Athena Elliott and nine great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wyndstone Novak Cottage, St. John's Hospice and the vigil volunteers who cared for Linda. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to you.
A private family graveside service will be held Feb. 7. 2020.
Memorials may be made to the Big Horn County Museum 1163 3rd St. East Hardin, MT 59034.
Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
