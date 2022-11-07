Linda Marie McDonald, 77, passed away November 3, in Billings, surrounded by family. Linda was born on May 25, 1945 in Sidney, MT to Lucille and Gilman Foss.
She is survived by her children and their spouses; Craig and Stephanie McDonald, Brian and Nikki McDonald and Lisa and Dirk Shulund, her grandchildren; Devin Schrotenboer (Trey), Payton, Morgan, Sinjin, Connor, Nathan, Tyler, Zach, Sloan and Reid; her brother, Phil Foss (Janet Kennington); her sisters Marilyn Edwards and Pauline Basso (Gary); her brother and sister in law, Bud and Marlene Sommer of Denver; several nieces and nephews, and many special family members and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Michelotti-Sawyers, 1001 Alderson Ave.
Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
