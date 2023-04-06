Linda Roseberry Baugh, age 79, died April 2, 2023, in Billings.

Linda was born on Jan. 20, 1944, in Oakland, California. She moved to Billings with her parents and, from the fourth grade on, Linda was a Montana girl. She graduated from West High in 1962. She graduated in 1966 from Rice University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Linda started as a middle school science teacher and substitute in Billings, Lockwood and Huntley Project schools. Then she worked for the bulk of her career as Special Events Coordinator for St. Vincent's Hospital, putting on fundraising events such as the SAINTS Benefit, Montana State Chili Cook Off, Fortin Memorial Golf Tournament, and Heart & Sole Run. Linda also spent time on the Board of the Billings Symphony. After she retired, she continued to organize golf tournament fundraisers, regularly volunteered at Poly Drive Elementary helping third graders with math, and remained an active member of the PEO.

Linda was an outdoor enthusiast with a love of wildflower hikes, card games, reading and golfing with family and friends. Her grandchildren were her biggest priority and, more than anything, she loved bringing together her family and friends.

Linda is survived by her husband, G. Todd Baugh; her son, Travis Baugh (wife Kristine); her daughter, Adrienne Baugh Donahue (husband Greg); her sister, Carol Rohr (husband Roger); and five grandchildren, Aiden (21), Quinn (19), Arianna (16), Drew (16) and Connor Todd (14); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Billings Symphony.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.