Linda S. Regan, 62, of Trussville, Alabama, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. Linda was born on April 28, 1958, to Robert and Loretta Voller of Harlowton, Montana, and was the eldest of three daughters. She grew up in Billings, Montana where she met and married her husband of 43 years, Charles (Chuck). She is survived by her husband Charles Regan of Trussville, Alabama, daughters Kelly (Daren) Bruncak of Denver, North Carolina, Carmen Regan of Phoenix, Arizona, and Diane (Tariq) Al-Mutawa of Tucson, Arizona, parents Robert and Loretta Voller of Billings, Montana, sisters Sharon Voller and Laurie Degele of Billings, granddaughters Grace, Caroline, Charlotte and Regan, her four rescue dogs, Gracie, Daisy, Paloma and Katie and many nieces and nephews. Linda cherished the time spent with her granddaughters who lovingly referred to her as Bedda.
Linda had many interests and hobbies. Linda loved to hike and run when she was younger and would participate in many running events in Montana and surrounding states. She loved gardening, cooking, reading, crocheting and making sourdough bread. Linda was known for gifting her baked goods, crochet blankets and handmade Christmas stockings to neighbors, friends, and family.
Linda was passionate about rescuing dogs and other critters. Any wasp, or spider that entered her home was lovingly escorted outside. She was also known to wrangle a snake or two.
Linda was a thoughtful, generous and selfless person who chose to be an organ donor. Her family has peace knowing that she will live on through the lifesaving gifts that she has given to those in need.
If you would like to honor her memory with a gift, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter or rescue.
