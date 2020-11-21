Linda S. Regan, 62, of Trussville, Alabama, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. Linda was born on April 28, 1958, to Robert and Loretta Voller of Harlowton, Montana, and was the eldest of three daughters. She grew up in Billings, Montana where she met and married her husband of 43 years, Charles (Chuck). She is survived by her husband Charles Regan of Trussville, Alabama, daughters Kelly (Daren) Bruncak of Denver, North Carolina, Carmen Regan of Phoenix, Arizona, and Diane (Tariq) Al-Mutawa of Tucson, Arizona, parents Robert and Loretta Voller of Billings, Montana, sisters Sharon Voller and Laurie Degele of Billings, granddaughters Grace, Caroline, Charlotte and Regan, her four rescue dogs, Gracie, Daisy, Paloma and Katie and many nieces and nephews. Linda cherished the time spent with her granddaughters who lovingly referred to her as Bedda.