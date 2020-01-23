MISSOULA — Lindsay McLean ‘Mac’ Baskett, M.D., born May 20, 1923, in Big Timber died from natural causes Jan. 19, 2020, at age 96 at his residence in Missoula. He was the son of Dr. Lindsay W. and Adeline Baskett, of Big Timber, the husband of Elizabeth J. ‘Betty’ Baskett, and the father of Susan B. Lovely of Billings, Richard M. Baskett of Missoula, and James L. Baskett of Livingston. His only sibling was Elaine Baskett Mueller, who preceded him in death.
His early life included bird hunting and fishing, but also trips to Niagara Falls and Chicago, where he attended the first-ever baseball All Star Game in 1933. He was a member of the Sweet Grass County High School basketball team that won the state championship in 1940, about which the book ‘Destiny Team’ was written. He graduated Valedictorian of his SGHS class in 1941 then matriculated to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, that fall where he was in pre-medicine and then medical school, from which he graduated in 1948. Following internship, he served a fellowship with the American Cancer Society. On Jan. 15, 1949, he married Betty Jones, of Columbus, Wisconsin, a nursing student he met while he was an intern and she was in training at Presbyterian Hospital in Chicago. On Betty's first trip to Montana, she arrived in minus 30-degree temperatures and deep snow. The elder Dr. Baskett took her to Billings to buy her a fur coat, which helped, but her first impression of Montana was lasting. Despite the cold start, Mom and Dad had a long and loving marriage. They supported one another in all they did. Dad would often say of her, ‘Quite a Welshman.’
He entered the Army in 1951 and was posted to the Army hospital in Heidelberg, Germany, with Betty and Sue. Upon his discharge in 1953, he came to Livingston to ‘temporarily’ cover for Dr. Tom Clemons of the Park Clinic who had been recalled into the Navy for the Korean War. Sons Rick and Jim were born in Livingston. Also at the Park Clinic at the time were Drs. Alfred Lueck and John Pearson. The Clinic operated the Yellowstone Park Hospital at Mammoth and later at Lake. Some of his fondest memories were of his time spent in Yellowstone Park. The ‘temporary’ job lasted 55 years until he fully retired at age 85. Despite his long career as a physician, few would consider him an advocate of exercise, although he did enjoy skiing. He skied until he was 93 and was a proud member of the 90+ Ski Club.
In Livingston he was a member of the Masons (Livingston Lodge #32, Doric Lodge #53, Al Bedoo Shrine Temple and Scottish Rite Livingston Valley). He recently received recognition for 75 years as a Master Mason. He was also a member of the Elks Club, American Legion, and a longstanding member of Holbrook Congregational Church, later the Holbrook United Methodist Church, where for many years he sang in the church choir.
After Betty's death in 2003, he maintained the family home in Livingston on his own. He moved to The Springs in Missoula in July 2018 where he resided in independent living until August 2019 when he transitioned to memory care. The family is grateful for the excellent care provided by the staff of The Springs and Partners in Home Care hospice.
A funeral service will be held Feb. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Holbrook United Methodist Church in Livingston. A reception will follow. Interment will be the following day at Mountain View cemetery in Big Timber.
Of the organizations he supported, foremost were Shriners Hospitals for Children and Ducks Unlimited.
